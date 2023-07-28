Uganda: Museveni Talks Oil, Nuclear Power With Putin

28 July 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Petersburg, Russia — President Yoweri Museveni Thursday evening held bilateral talks with his host President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

President Museveni outlined areas of cooperation that included Oil exploration, nuclear power energy, fertilisers, electric batteries, and Space science that would enable Uganda to have its own dedicated satellite.

On the sidelines of the ongoing summit, I held bilateral talks with President Putin . My main proposition to Russia is that they discourage, by policy, the importation of raw materials from Africa and instead work with Africans to add value to their raw materials at source.

He also proposed to President Putin to discourage by policy the importing of raw materials from Africa but instead work with the African governments to add value at source as this would transform the economies of Africa in a very short time from low middle income to high middle-income status.

