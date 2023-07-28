Botswana: President Masisi Promises More Bulls

Mochaba — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi yesterday took his bull donation initiative to Mochaba cattlepost near Tsau in the North West region, where he donated a Brahman bull to Mr Kaokwa Kuhanga. He told the audience at the donation event that the four constituencies of Okavango, Ngami, Maun West and Maun East would each receive 10 bulls. That, he said, was in efforts to improve cattle breed in Nhabe.

He said the bulls would be donated to farmers who were serious about cattle rearing.

The donations, he said, should dispel talk that government prioritised tourism over livestock farming in Nhabe.

It also was a demonstration of government's determination and commitment to improve cattle quality and quantity in Botswana, he said.

Dr Masisi said he started the initiative by donating bucks and rams, but later shifted to bulls. He encouraged the farming community to get ready for procurement of semen straws, which he said were available at Ramatlabama Artificial Insemination Centre. Farmers, President Masisi said, should embrace change and explore technology to improve cattle rearing and quality.

He appealed to individuals and the community at large to support his initiative by donating bulls. He said the initiative could help Batswana become self-reliant and contribute to economic growth. In other issues, President Masisi said government was making efforts to revive Maun abattoir.

He urged farmers to support government. "If we work as a unit and things go as planned, cattle price will be increased to P150 per kilogram because our aim is to produce quality beef that can penetrate the international markets".

For his part, Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Mr Molebatsi Molebatsi, said Agriculture was the main survival means for Ngamiland communities, and urged residents to revive the sector. He also called on farmers to embrace value chain development in the cattle industry. The beneficiary, Mr Kuhanga thanked President Masisi for the donation saying it would indeed improve his herd as well as those of farmers in his locality.

He started farming in 1999 with one cow, but now has over 160 animals.

He is also into small stock production. North West agricultural coordinator, Mr Onkemetse Mathemabe described the beneficiary as a passionate farmer, who always vaccinated his animals on time.

BOPA