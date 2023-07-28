South Africa: Eight Candidates Shortlisted to Be Next Public Prosecutor

Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee to Nominate a Person for Appointment as Public Protector has shortlisted eight candidates for the position with interviews expected to be held in August.

The term of current incumbent, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, ends in October. She is currently suspended.

The eight candidates vying for the position are:

Current acting Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka

Advocate Oliver Josie

Johannah Ledwaba

Muvhango Lukhaimane

Advocate Lynn Marais

Professor Boitumelo Mmusinyane

Advocate Kwena Tommy Ntsewa

Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane

"Committee Chairperson Cyril Xaba said the candidates will be interviewed over two days, 23 and 24 August 2023. He said the committee agreed in its previous meeting that 38 nominations and applications received complied with the criteria and included all the required documents. Two candidates have since withdrawn from that process.

"[The] committee followed the guiding principles in shortlisting candidates and reduced the initial 38 to eight. Mr Xaba said the committee had to look for a fit and proper person for the position but as the law does not describe the term fit and proper, the committee used case law, which offers a guide in this regard, specifying character, experience, knowledge and skills," the committee said.

A two week screening process of the candidates will commence from 1 August until 18 August.

"As part of this selection process, all shortlisted candidates will be subjected to suitability screening, reference checks and qualifications verification, among other processes.

"This will be followed by interviews and the committee's deliberations on candidates. The committee is expected to report back to the National Assembly by 31 August 2023," the committee said.