South Africa: Minister Senzo Mchunu Meets With North West Business Fraternity Over Provision of Water and Sanitation Services, 28 Jul

27 July 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Mchunu to meet with the NW business fraternity over the provision of water and sanitation services in the province

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu will be in Lichtenburg, in Ditsobotla local municipality on Friday, 28 July 2023, to meet with representatives of the North West business, the North West Chamber of Commerce to discuss sustainable solutions to provision of water and sanitation in the province.

Minister Mchunu, joined by the Acting Premier, Mr Nono Maloyi, Deputy Ministers of Water and Sanitation, Mr David Mahlobo and Ms Judith Tshabalala, Mayors of Ngaka Modiri Molema district and Ditsobotla Local Municipality, Magalies Water Board as well as other government and stakeholder representatives in the province.

The meeting will zoom into the state of water and sanitation in Ditsobotla Municipality and engage business representatives on the impact and interventions thereof.

Earlier in the year, the Minister, together with the Premier set up a Political Steering Committee led by both principals in response to the water and sanitation challenges faced by the province, and established a task team to conduct an assessment on the state of service provision and come up with measures to ensure that the services are restored.

The Minister has always held a view that the business sector was a critical stakeholder and that they played an essential role in infrastructure development, protection and management, and had ensured that they participated in the structures set to deal with the currently water and sanitation challenges in the province. Among the ideas included was of exploring public-private partnerships to fast-track the interventions required to alleviate these challenges.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

