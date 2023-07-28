South Africa: Minister Thembi Nkadimeng - Closing Remarks At Brics Urbanisation Forum 2023

press release

Programme Director,

The Premier for KwaZulu-Natal - Honourable Ms Nomusa Dube Ncube

The President of SALGA - Councillor Bheki Stofile

Our international leadership

Brazil - Mr Jader Barbalho Filho- The Minister of Cities

Russia - Mr Alexander Lomakin - First Deputy Minister

India - Mr. Hardeep S. Puri - Honourable Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs

China - Mr. Qin Haixiang - Vice Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development

My colleagues

Deputy Minister for DCOG Mr Parks Tau

Deputy Minister for Traditional Affairs: Zolile Burns-Ncamashe;

The Chairperson, National House of Traditional & Khoi-San Leaders, Kgosi TM Seathlolo;

Distinguished delegates,

We have now reached the conclusion of the BRICS Urbanisation Forum 2023. I am filled with a sense of profound optimism and determination. Over the past two days, we have engaged in insightful discussions, shared innovative ideas, and forged strong partnerships with one common goal that of advancing, strengthening, and building urban resilience within our nations and across the BRICS bloc.

I stand here today, humbled by the collective commitment displayed by all the participants - government representatives and officials, urban planners, experts, and stakeholders - who have demonstrated their dedication to creating sustainable and resilient cities for our citizens. Our deliberations have shed light on the challenges we face, but they have also illuminated the boundless opportunities that lie ahead of us.

The knowledge exchanged during this forum will be instrumental in shaping our urban development strategies, policies, and projects in the coming years. Together, we have recognised that urbanisation is a dynamic force that requires not only innovation but also inclusivity as we build resilient communities. As we continue to urbanise at an unprecedented rate, our cities should be engines of growth and prosperity, providing equal opportunities for all, irrespective of their socio-economic backgrounds.

As the world is in the midst of significant transformation, the concept of a just transition is increasingly taking centre stage, and so as our countries transition to low-carbon economies we must acknowledge the urgent need to achieve a just transition in our respective countries. By embracing renewable energy, circular economies, and sustainable practices, we can mitigate the negative impacts of urbanisation on the environment and ensure a harmonious coexistence between nature and our cities, thereby strengthening their resilience to withstand climatic shocks.

As we strive for progress and development, we must ensure that no one is left behind. Our efforts to build resilient cities must be underpinned by social equity, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of their background, has equal access to opportunities, services, and a dignified standard of living. I am particularly encouraged by the innovative solutions to human settlements and alternative infrastructure provision demonstrated in the solutions session today.

The challenges posed by urbanisation are not confined to national borders. By uniting as the BRICS bloc, we possess the strength to address these issues collectively, drawing from our diverse experiences and innovative ideas. Our ability to collaborate and share knowledge will be the key to tackling common challenges and unlocking new possibilities for our urban landscapes.

It is heartening to witness the exchange of best practices and the formation of partnerships that have taken place over the past two days. As governments representing our respective countries, we have a crucial leadership and policy formulation role to play. Let us capitalise on these connections to develop robust strategies that integrate sustainability, resilience, and the imperatives of a just transition into our urban planning and governance systems. By learning from each other, we can accelerate progress towards our shared objectives.

As we return to our nations, I urge each of you to keep the spirit of collaboration and innovation alive in your work. Let us be agents of change, advocating for policies that prioritise the well-being of our urban communities and the protection of our planet. By working hand in hand, we can inspire others and build a network of like-minded nations committed to the greater good.

In closing, I extend my sincere gratitude to all our distinguished BRICS delegates for joining us and for your valuable contributions in this forum. We thank our session facilitators and panel members for your contributions on the various thematic sessions. Your insights have enriched our collective understanding advancing, strengthening and building urban resilience and have shed light on the innovative approaches being implemented in urban water resilience projects, human settlements and alternative infrastructure provision, and have brought to the fore the critical role of data as a critical component of urban infrastructure and a foundational resource to enhance the effectiveness and productivity of urban environments.

Thank you, Programme Director, for overseeing the proceedings for the past two days. You navigated us with utmost professionalism and skill.

To our participants, thank you for attending and for your meaningful contributions. We thank the event organisers and the Durban ICC for making this BRICS Urbanisation Forum possible.

As we conclude the forum, our work has just commenced. Let us move forward with determination towards implementing the key resolutions of this forum and developing partnerships for a more resilient, just, and sustainable urban future, knowing that the decisions we make today will shape the cities of tomorrow. Together, we can build a legacy of progress and leave a lasting positive impact on the lives of our citizens and the generations to come.

I wish you all safe travels as you head back to your respective countries. May we continue our journey together in advancing, strengthening and building urban resilience with unwavering commitment and unity.

Thank you all!