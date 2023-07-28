South Africa: Narysec Application Deadline Extended

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) has encouraged young people in rural areas, who want to participate in the National Rural Youth Service Corps (NARYSEC) programme, to submit their applications before the closing date of 8 August 2023.

NARYSEC, which was established in September 2010, is one of the department's contributions towards alleviating the high levels of unemployment among young people in rural areas.

NARYSEC is linked to the National Development Plan (Vision 2030) and Comprehensive Rural Development Programme (CRDP).

The primary objectives of the programme are:

· Recruiting unemployed rural youth as part of the District Development Model (DDM) and other approved government programmes and initiatives, working with provinces, the private sector, municipalities and local traditional councils.

· Building the capacity of rural youth through various skills development interventions.

· Facilitating the transition of the recruited youth to participate in economic activities.

· Providing post-programme support to youth who have exited the programme and linking them to economic opportunities.

NARYSEC is recruiting for the 2023/2024 fiscal year. The two intakes will be in September 2023 to December 2023.

The nature and duration of the skills development opportunities will be determined by the skills requirements of the identified exit opportunities (jobs or enterprise development) that the youth have been recruited for in a specific province and district municipality.

"Skills development opportunities will be provided by public Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and agricultural colleges. Recruitment is linked to the priority skills and occupations deemed as critical to the Republic of South Africa, with a specific focus on the Agriculture and Agro-Processing Master Plan (AAMP), and priority areas in the Built Environment.

"Skills development interventions will relate to agricultural production, processing and equipment maintenance, solar installation and maintenance, automotive motor mechanics, construction, welding, pharmacy assistance, phlebotomy, security services, tourism and hospitality and environmental practices, etc.

"Business development and work readiness interventions will be provided in accordance with confirmed economic opportunities," the DALRRD explained.

Selection criteria

The programme targets unemployed rural youth aged 18 to 35 years old of all demographics.

Youth must be South African citizena residing in a rural area.

The minimum required qualification is Grade 9.

Youth with disabilities and females are encouraged to apply.

Application procedure

· Download the application form from the department's website - www.dalrrd.gov.za.

· Complete the application form in full and attach the required documents.

· Submit to the email address allocated to the district you reside in.