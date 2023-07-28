Kenya: President Ruto in Kilifi County for Developmental Tour

Nairobi — President William Ruto will on Friday tour Kilifi County on his second day of the coastal region tour, where he is scheduled to undertake various activities.

In Kilifi, the President will inaugurate a landing site at Kichwa Cha Maji in Magarini Constituency.

He will subsequently present cheques to the fishing communities at Kichwa Cha Kati.

Following that, President Ruto will proceed to inaugurate St. Thomas Girls Secondary School in Kilifi North Constituency and confer the citizenship award to the Pemba community at Karisa Maitha Stadium.

Concluding his tour of the region, the President will issue title deeds to the residents of Kilifi North Constituency.