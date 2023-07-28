Kenyatta Attends Azimio Memorial Service for Police Brutality Victims

Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is among leaders present at the Azimio coalition's memorial service for the victims who lost their lives during the opposition protest demanding government action on the high cost of living.

The former President received a warm welcome from Azimio leader Raila Odinga, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and several other prominent leaders present at the SKM command center, the venue of the service.

Uhuru's attendance at the service comes days after he publicly criticized President William Ruto's administration for harassing his family members due to his association with Azimio.

Despite the criticism, Kenya's fourth President, Uhuru, remains unapologetic and affirms his right to continue associating with Azimio, considering it as his political choice.

"They are my friends, and I am part of Azimio. I don't see talking to friends as a crime," he said during the interview while visiting his Son's house, which had been raided by detectives due to his possession of firearms.

In the lead-up to the August 2022 polls, the retired President endorsed Raila as his favored successor, omitting his deputy of ten years, Ruto.

However, despite the endorsement, Ruto emerged victorious in the high-stakes election, securing the win with a margin of 200,000 votes.

According to the Azimio-led coalition, more than 50 people lost their lives during the protests held on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday last week.

Organized by Odinga, the protests specifically called for the withdrawal of the Finance Act, which the coalition deems to impose excessively high tax measures on Kenyans.

The government has not provided official records regarding the exact number of casualties or injuries resulting from the protests.

However, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo confirmed that the demonstrations killed a police officer and destroyed various properties, including police stations.