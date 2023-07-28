Kenya: Reprieve for Customers as Cooking Gas Drops By Up to Sh400

28 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The cost of refilling a 13-kilogram cooking gas tank has dropped by up to Sh400 after the Government removed taxes on the product.

A spot-check by Capital Business at various fuel stations in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) showed that a 13kg of Total Gas now retails at Sh2,900, down from Sh3,300 a few days ago.

Refilling a 6-kg cylinder has also dropped from Sh1,540 previously to Sh1,280 now.

This is also similar to the K-Gas brand by Rubis, whose 13kg now costs Sh2,490, down from Sh2,780.

Likewise, its 6kg has dropped from Sh1,260 to Sh1,060.

The Finance Bill of 2023, whose implementation has been stopped by the Court, suspended an 8 percent value-added tax (VAT), 3.5 percent import declaration fees, and the 2 percent railway development levy.

President William Ruto committed to lowering the high cost of cooking gas.

"We will allocate money that will enable us to reduce cooking gas prices, we will do away with taxes and enable our women to cook without thinking about their health," President Ruto said before.

