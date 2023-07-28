Kenya, U.S. Bolster Ties in Combating Money Laundering

28 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Friday held discussions with Brian Nelson, the US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

The talks primarily focused on reinforcing anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism frameworks, along with discussions about Treasury assistance to enhance capacity.

"Kenya will continue working with the U.S. Government to strengthen its laws and regulations on money laundering and financial terrorism," President Ruto said.

The meeting took place in Mombasa during the President's ongoing development tour of the coastal region.

President Ruto stressed that firm regulatory and administrative enforcement on the source and flow of illicit funds will effectively promote integrity and stability in our financial system, thereby spurring economic growth.

During his visit, the Under Secretary is also scheduled to meet with representatives from the private sector, including a roundtable with financial institutions and interactions with local fintech firms.

The visit marks Nelson's second trip to the continent and his first to East Africa, indicating the significance of the discussions between the US and Kenya on matters of financial intelligence and security.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.