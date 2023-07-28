Kenya, U.S. Bolster Ties in Combating Money Laundering

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Friday held discussions with Brian Nelson, the US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

The talks primarily focused on reinforcing anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism frameworks, along with discussions about Treasury assistance to enhance capacity.

"Kenya will continue working with the U.S. Government to strengthen its laws and regulations on money laundering and financial terrorism," President Ruto said.

The meeting took place in Mombasa during the President's ongoing development tour of the coastal region.

President Ruto stressed that firm regulatory and administrative enforcement on the source and flow of illicit funds will effectively promote integrity and stability in our financial system, thereby spurring economic growth.

During his visit, the Under Secretary is also scheduled to meet with representatives from the private sector, including a roundtable with financial institutions and interactions with local fintech firms.

The visit marks Nelson's second trip to the continent and his first to East Africa, indicating the significance of the discussions between the US and Kenya on matters of financial intelligence and security.