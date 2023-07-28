Tanzania: Two People Die and Others Three Injured in Kibaha Road Accident

28 July 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Harriet Kiama

Kibaha — TWO PEOPLE have died and others three injured in an accident which took place at Tanita area, Mkuza ward, Kibaha district, Coast Region along Dar es Salaam- Morogoro highway on Tuesday around 8.30 evening hours, Regional Police Commander ACP Pius Lutumo has confirmed.

According to RPC Lutumo, a bus with registration numbers T.370 DHA HIGER from.Saratoga Company driven by Ammy Anuru travelling from Kigoma to Dar es Salaam collided with a vehicle travelling from.Dar es Salaam to Morogoro with registration numbers T.925 DRH property of Trans Fuel driven by Hussin Hassan (37) a resident of Dar es Salaam

He named those who died in the accident as Ammy Anuru (37) a resident of Buguruni, Dar es Salaam and a malr passenger estimated to be between 20 -25 years old who has not yet been identified.

RPC Lutumo named the casualties as Mnillu Mohammed (36) a resident of Ujiji, Kigoma , Shaban Bomeka (38) a resident of Kigoma and Amani Jonathan , a resident of Ilala, Dar es Salaam (38). All casualties are being admitted at Tumbi Regional Hospital.

According to RPC Lutumo source of the accident is negligence by Saratoga driver who was overtaking other vehicles without taking precaution.

RPC Lutumo has reminded all.road usersin the region to be careful and abide by road rules so as to avoid accidents which cost lives and destroy properties.

