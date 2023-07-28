Rwanda: Former Sauti Sol Member Bien-Aimé Promises Amazing Show in Kigali

Former Sauti Sol Member, Bien Aimé Baraza, has promised an amazing live performance that "will serve as the best therapy" at MMT (Marnaud Music Therapy) scheduled on July 29, at Kigali City Tower.

It is the first time that the Kenyan singer will be performing solo after music band Sauti Sol parted ways.

This is also the second edition of MMT and the organiser, DJ Marnaud shared that it will be a yearly event.

"Since my childhood, I always wanted to be a doctor. I didn't become one, I turned into a DJ instead. But I still want to heal people through music, that is the essence of this kind of therapy," said DJ Marnaud.

DJ Marnaud confirmed that all the performers are ready for the event and that tickets are almost sold out. He added that if all goes well Bien-Aimé could be featured in the third edition again.

Bien-Aimé Baraza got everyone's ribs cracking when he said "My name is Bien-Aimé Kwizera. I am from Nyamirambo and I walked all the way from there to here." He expressed how big this event means to him and said that he is giving Rwandans a show that they will forever remember him for.

"I don't know if you all know about this, but this is my first ever solo concert outside Sauti Sol, outside Kenya. It is actually the first time that I am going to another country as a solo artiste to perform. This is also a special event as it is happening on my mother's birthday. It is like God has gifted my mother as an opening remark for my solo journey, the fact that Rwanda is like my family and I love you," the singer said.

When asked if he plans on doing any collaboration with Rwandan artists, Bien-Aimé said that he has been talking to Bruce Melodie and if all goes as per their plans, they will hit the studio.

"Bruce Melodie and I have been promising studio time for so long. The last time I was here at BK Arena, the country was busy. When I came for 'Kwita Izina', Bruce wasn't there. Now I am lucky to find him here. So, we may cook up some more."

The singer appreciated the growing Rwandan music industry with more young and talented artistes like Kivumbi King, as well as producers who are doing wonders.

DJ Marnaud on the other hand explained why the performing singers were selected.

"I wanted to have artistes who I was so sure could perform live music. Mike is so good, Joel Ruti doing traditional music mixed with the afrobeat is also good. This live music is the actual therapy we want people to enjoy.