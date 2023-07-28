Rwanda: Kevin Hart Shares His Experience in Rwanda

Popular comedian and movie actor Kevin Hart has said that he will forever cherish the warm welcome and love he received during his recent visit to Rwanda.

Kevin Hart, alongside his Wife Eniko Hart and kids, were first spotted in Kigali on Tuesday, July 18, shopping at a renowned local fashion house known as Haute Baso.

"The Harts want to take the time to thank Rwanda for an experience of a lifetime.... My Family will forever cherish the warm amazing welcome that you gave us. So beautiful you are!!! We are still speechless... we love you all," Kevin Hart captioned a video post on his Instagram page.

In the video, Kevin Hart and his family were seen touring different parts of the country and among them is Volcanoes National Park - home of the endangered mountain gorilla, and Akagera National Park among others.

During their stay in Rwanda, The Hart's family also paid tribute to victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

They also toured different made in Rwanda fashion brands like House of Tayo, popularly known for its recent Ijezi collection, and Haute Baso.

With a towering net worth of $450 million and standing at approx, Hart came to prominence from his guest appearance in the TV series 'Undeclared'.

He made his film debut in 'Paper Soldiers', then gained further recognition from other films such as 'Soul Plane', 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin', 'Death at a Funeral' and 'Little Fockers'.