Kenya: President William Ruto's 'Ganja' Shirt Causes Social Media Buzz

President William Ruto of Kenya has once again captured the attention of netizens, this time by stepping out in a shirt adorned with a pattern resembling the universally recognized symbol of marijuana.

The fashion choice was met with a mix of curiosity, humor, and puns from keen Kenyans on social media.

During the launch of the Lamu County Commissioner's Office in Mokowe, President Ruto donned a beige shirt with a distinctive green leaf pattern, which bore a striking resemblance to the iconic marijuana leaf symbol.

As he greeted Governor Issah Timamy and other government officials, the attention-grabbing shirt quickly became a talking point.

Ruto's recent style evolution has earned him the label of a "burgeoning fashionista," and his choice of wardrobe has often been a subject of public interest since assuming the presidency. However, it was the conspicuous marijuana reference that sparked widespread discussions on social media.

Unaware of the buzz his outfit would create, the President carried on with his official engagements, inaugurating offices, overseeing the rehabilitation of the Tana Delta Irrigation Project, and presenting cheques to the local fishing community in Mokowe.

Soon after the event, the President's social media team shared the photographs on Twitter, and comments started pouring in. The phrase "Legalize It" emerged as the most common response, with many users even attaching a GIF of rapper Snoop Dogg, who is widely associated with marijuana culture.

Snoop Dogg, a global icon of marijuana, added an extra layer of significance to the already noticeable pattern on the President's shirt. This inadvertently intensified the speculation and discussions surrounding the outfit.

Several Twitter users, llike @robi_chacha, hinted at the symbolism behind the shirt, saying, "The prints on the shirt could be hinting at something? No? Okay!"

Additionally, @Afrikankobra simply stated, "When wajackoyah is your stylist!" referencing the popular Kenyan Lawyer and former presidential candidate in the recent 2022 elections George Wajackoyah whose campaign gospel was on the legalization of Marijuana "Bangi".

The marijuana leaf symbol, with its distinctive serrated edges and seven leaflets fanned out like a hand, has transcended its origins in marijuana culture and become an iconic pop culture symbol recognized worldwide.

While the President's choice of attire may have been unintentional, it has sparked a lighthearted conversation across social media platforms, allowing Kenyans to engage in some playful banter.

As of now, President Ruto's office has not issued any official statement regarding the shirt's design or the social media reaction it has generated.