South Africa: Plans in Place to Ensure Safety At Netball World Cup

Law enforcement officials will maintain high visibility on foot and vehicle patrols during the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

In a statement on Friday, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) assured participants and the public that plans are in place to ensure a safe and secure 2023 Netball World Cup.

"This essential security approach is to establish uncompromising security measures, limiting the impact of any incidents occurring through contingency planning and limiting the probability of incidents occurring before, during and after the World Cup," NatJOINTS said on Friday.

NatJOINTS comprises various government departments, led by the South African Police Service (SAPS), the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and State Security Agency (SSA).

A committee under the auspices of the NatJOINTS, working closely with Netball South Africa, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture and the City of Cape Town, has been meeting regularly with relevant role players to develop a security plan for the World Cup.

"The security plan will ensure team security, accommodation security, route security, city security, venue security as well as crowd management. The presence of law enforcement officials for the duration of this World Cup will serve to enhance day-to-day policing in all the identified areas.

"Traffic disruptions can be expected around the World Cup venue [Cape Town International Convention Centre], given the large number of delegates in attendance. Motorists are advised that some streets surrounding the ICC will either be closed or the flow of traffic restricted for the duration of the World Cup," NatJOINTS said.

Only accredited people and vehicles will be allowed within restricted areas. Therefore, people that are not yet accredited, including media, are urged to make the necessary arrangements to obtain their accreditation.

All eyes will be on the SPAR Proteas as South Africa takes on Wales in their first match at the 2023 Netball World Cup, set to get underway in Cape Town this evening.

South Africa will be competing against 16 countries for the prestigious trophy to become world champions.

The much anticipated match this evening will begin at 6pm.

The game will be broadcast live on SABC Sport Channel, SABC 2, SABC Radio Stations and SABC plus.