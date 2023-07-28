South Africa: SA Takes On Wales At Netball World Cup

All eyes will be on the SPAR Proteas as South Africa takes on Wales in their first match at the 2023 Netball World Cup, set to get underway in Cape Town later today.

South Africa will be competing against 16 countries for the prestigious trophy to become world champions.

"All the best to the SPAR Proteas. I know you will do the nation proud, as you have always done. Go out on the court and give it your best. Play in the spirit of true sport and enjoy every moment," Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, said on Thursday evening.

The much anticipated match this evening will begin at 6pm.

The game will be broadcast live on SABC Sport Channel, SABC 2, SABC Radio Stations and SABC plus.

Addressing the 2023 Netball World Cup welcome dinner in Cape Town, the Minister encouraged the netball teams from around the world to enjoy the beauty of South Africa and its cultures.

"While your focus will be firmly fixed on the tournament, I'm sure you can make room for some fun activities as well. Let us take this opportunity tonight to meet new people and make new friends.

"Tomorrow is a new day, where the battle lines will be drawn as the teams get onto the courts and showcase their skills and talent," Kodwa said.

The highly anticipated tournament is taking place on African soil for the first time ever, starting on 28 July, and ending on 6 August at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Kodwa has encouraged South Africans to support the national netball team.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Let us cherish and appreciate the power of sport to bring us all together, to provide us with lessons in tolerance, discipline and respect, amongst others. I would like to wish Netball South Africa and the World Cup Local Organising Committee a successful tournament.

"More so, I would like to pay tribute to the SPAR Proteas, South Africa's national netball team, who head to the World Cup as the highest ranked African team, and one of the top five ranked netball teams in the world.

"The SPAR Proteas have shown world class standards and enter the Netball World Cup as one of the tournament favourites," he said.

Kodwa said netball continues to grow and develop at an extraordinary pace.

"There is so much potential in bringing the World Cup to South Africa. I encourage world netball to make strides to grow netball in this region, which has so much talent in the sport.

"South Africa has had such an incredible year in showcasing its sporting talent, with these sportswomen in particularly achieving many firsts.

"We successfully hosted the Under-19 and T20 Women's Cricket World Cups for the first time in South Africa," the Minister said.