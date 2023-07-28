South Africa: Nkadimeng Calls On Brics to Prioritise Just Transition

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister, Thembi Nkadimeng, says BRICS must prioritise the objectives of a just transition as the countries transition to low carbon economies.

"As the world is in the midst of significant transformation, the concept of a just transition is increasingly taking centre stage and so as our countries transition to low carbon economies, we must acknowledge the urgent need to achieve a just transition in our respective countries," Nkadimeng said.

Nkadimeng was speaking at the 2023 BRICS Urbanisation Forum in Durban, held under the theme, 'Advancing urban resilience for sustainable cities and towns for future generations'. The two-day forum got underway on 26 July.

Nkadimeng said by embracing renewable energy, circular economies and sustainable practices, the bloc can mitigate the negative impacts of urbanisation on the environment, and ensure a harmonious coexistence between nature and cities, thereby strengthening resilience to withstand climatic shocks.

The countries' efforts to build resilient cities must be underpinned by social equity, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of their background, has equal access to opportunities, services, and a dignified standard of living.

"The challenges posed by urbanisation are not confined to national borders. By uniting as the BRICS bloc, we possess the strength to address these issues collectively, drawing from our diverse experiences and innovative ideas.

"Our ability to collaborate and share knowledge will be the key to tackling common challenges and unlocking new possibilities for our urban landscapes. It is heartening to witness the exchange of best practice and the formation of partnerships that have taken place over the past two days," Nkadimeng said.

The Minister said as governments representing their respective countries, they have a crucial leadership and policy formulation role to play. She encouraged the delegates to capitalise on their connections to develop robust strategies that integrate sustainability, resilience, and the imperatives of a just transition into their urban planning and governance systems.

"By learning from each other, we can accelerate progress towards our shared objectives. As we return to our nations, I urge each of you to keep the spirit of collaboration and innovation alive in your work.

"Let us be agents of change, advocating for policies that prioritise the well being of our urban communities and the protection of our planet. By working hand in hand, we can inspire others and build a network of like-minded nations committed to the greater good," the Minister said.

The Minister commended the BRICS delegates for their valuable contributions during various sessions held at the forum. She said their insights have enriched their collective understanding in advancing, strengthening and building urban resilience.

"Your insights have shed light on the innovative approaches being implemented in urban water resilience projects, human settlements and alternative infrastructure provision, and have brought to the fore the critical role of data as a critical component of urban infrastructure and a foundational resource to enhance the effectiveness and productivity of urban environments," Nkadimeng said.