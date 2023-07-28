Zambia/Morocco: BBC Apologizes for Asking 'Inappropriate' Question at Women's World Cup Presser

Harare — The BBC apologised after one of its reporters asked Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak an "inappropriate" question during press conferences, The Evening Standard reports.

Before their match against Germany, Morocco's captain Ghizlane Chebbak was asked about whether the team included any LGBTQI+ players since in Morocco, laws that discriminate against women and LGBTQI+ people are still in place. Morocco criminalized same-sex relationships and made homosexual actions subject to sentences of up to three years in jail.

"We recognise that the question was inappropriate. We had no intention to cause any harm or distress," a BBC spokesperson is reported to have said.

Meanwhile, a question to Zambian coach Bruce Mwape about whether he intended to step down in the wake of sexual assault accusations was asked during the team's press conference before their match against Spain. There were reports that FIFA was looking into him for alleged sexual misconduct.

The media conference with Mwape was cut short as a result of more questions about the charges being raised, despite a request for inquiries to focus on football and the competition itself.