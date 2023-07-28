Uganda: Lilian Mutesi Named Next Media's New Chief People Officer

Lilian Mutesi has been named as Next Media's new Chief People Officer.

Mutesi's appointment was announced by Next Media Group CEO Kin Kariisa in a company wide email.

Mutesi's appointment comes months after the group embarked on a search to fill the position previously occupied by Paul Lwanga, who had been promoted to Chief Operations Officer towards the end of 2022.

Mutesi, who until now has been serving as the group Chief of Staff, assumes the role with a remarkable track record of success behind her.

Lilian Mutesi is a results-driven professional with a proven ability to drive business-critical projects, lead teams, facilitate effective communication, and foster collaboration across departments.

Known for her adaptability, resourcefulness, and strong work ethic, Mutesi has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to personal and professional growth throughout her career.

Currently serving as the Chief of Staff at Next Media, Mutesi's leadership and strategic insights have been instrumental in propelling the organisation forward.

Her extensive management, project management, and human resources experience have contributed to Next Media's continued success and growth.

She holds a Bachelor's degree in Project Management and Entrepreneurship from Uganda Christian University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resources from Uganda Management Institute (UMI).

Having risen through the ranks at Next Media, Lilian's journey is a testament to the organisation's commitment to providing room for employee growth and development.

Starting as the Executive Assistant to the Group CEO in May 2016, she then assumed the role of Deputy Chief People and Culture Officer in January 2019.

Her stellar performance in these roles has led her to the prestigious position of Chief People Officer.