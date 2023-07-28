Uganda: NAB Temporarily Lifts Coverage Ban As Govt Talks Commence

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has decided to temporarily lift the ban on the coverage of government activities, government official, and government events.

The decision to lift the ban comes following a series of positive developments displayed from the top two government organs.

The ban has been temporarily lifted as a goodwill gesture and in preparation for an upcoming meeting with the President of the country.

NAB expressed its gratitude to their audience for the unity and solidarity shown over the last few days during their vocal pursuit of transparency in protest of the government's decision to advertise only on UBC and New vision.

In an official statement, NAB highlighted three important developments that influenced their decision to temporarily lift the ban.

Firstly, they confirmed that a meeting with the President of the country has been scheduled for the August 10, 2023 which is anticipated to present a significant opportunity for open dialogue between the media representatives and the highest office in the land.

Secondly, the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament had taken notice of their concerns and directed the ICT Committee to handle the matter an indication that the concerns of the NAB were being taken seriously at the highest legislative level.

Thirdly, the Prime Minister's office had expressed readiness to meet with the media representatives, both as the head of the government and in preparation for the upcoming meeting with the President. This move demonstrates a willingness on the part of the government to engage in constructive discussions.

In light of these positive developments and in the spirit of reconciliation, NAB decided to temporarily lift the ban on the coverage of government activities, government officials, and government events with the aim of fostering a conducive and open atmosphere during their interactions with the president and government representatives.

Private media owners remain optimistic that the upcoming meetings with government officials, including the President, will provide an opportunity for meaningful discussions, addressing their concerns, and advocating for a more open and accountable governance system.

As the meeting date approaches, all eyes are on the outcomes that will emerge from these significant engagements between the independent media and the government, hoping that it will pave the way for a more collaborative and transparent relationship in the future.