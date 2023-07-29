Kenya: Harrison Kombe Loses Magarini MPs Seat After Appellate Court Upheld Nullification

Nairobi — Voters in Magarini Constituency are set to return to the ballot after the Court of Appeal upheld the nullification of the election of Harrison Kombe as their MP.

Kombe had moved to court to challenge a High Court decision delivered in March this year.

Justice Alfred Mabeya cited massive irregularities including ballot stuffing and exchange of votes during the August 9, 2022 poll as the reasons for the nullification.

Former Kilifi County Assembly Deputy Speaker Stanley Karisa Kenga had petitioned for the poll outcome.

Kenga, who contested on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket, polled 11,925 votes against Kombe's 11,946, a difference of 21 votes.

The race attracted seven candidates.