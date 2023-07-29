Somalia Probes Deadly Base Attack, Arrests Several Suspects

Mogadishu — The Minister of Defense of Somalia, Abdiqadir Mohamed Nor confirmed that the recent suicide attack at Jaalle Siyad's camp led to the arrest of officers.

The Minister of Defense told the parliament said that investigations are underway on many officers who were arrested for the attack, and others who he said are being questioned.

The minister said that he is determined to bring those involved in the attack to the hands of the government, saying that the attack was a painful event for the Somali government.

The minister denied that the government covered up the incident, promising that when the investigation is over, it will officially disclose the information and who was involved.

It was last week when a suicide attack took place at Jaalle Siyad's camp, targeting the 14 October brigade. As many as 25 soldiers perished in the attack claimed by Al-Shabaab.

In the attack that killed more than 30 soldiers, questions are being asked as to why it was possible for a suicide bomber to enter and blow up the army.

Security and military officials have been arrested for involvement in the attack.