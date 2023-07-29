Kenya: CS Linturi Says Fertilizer Prices to Drop Further in January Next Year

Nairobi — Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi says fertilizer prices will drop further when the government begins to distribute a new consignment of farm input in January next year.

Linturi assured Kenyans that President William Ruto's administration is committed to lowering the cost of living by supporting farmers.

The CS said the cost of living would soon ease following the government's heavy investment in food production.

He made the remarks Saturday when he distributed government-subsidized fertilizer in Makueni County where he was accompanied by Governor Mutula Junior.

Prior to the current planting season, the government supplied 6 million bags of fertilizer at a subsidized rate of Sh3,500 per bag.