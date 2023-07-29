Egypt: Youth Minister Opens, Inspects Sports Facilities in Gharbia

Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy on Saturday 29/07/2023 arrived in Gharbia governorate to inaugurate and inspect a set of youth and sports facilities alongside undertaking an assessment of the services provided by his ministry in the northern governorate.

The minister, during a visit to Gharbia city hall, asserted that cooperation between the Youth Ministry and Gharbia governorate is witnessing a distinguished level of coordination.

Gharbia Governor Tarek Rahmy and a galaxy of officials and lawmakers received the minister upon his arrival to the governorate.

Sobhy, meanwhile, hailed efforts of the governorate to stimulate the sports and youth activities, renovate the youth and sports facilities, along with enhancing services offered to youth and athletes.

The inspection visits to governorates nationwide aim to further communication with the youth and sports community in each governorate, Sobhy said, adding that standing on the needs and problems facing youth and athletes is one of the main goals of such visit.