Kenya: Data Commissioner Cautions Kenyans Against Worldcoin

29 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Kenyans have been cautioned against using WorldCoin by the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) amid concerns about crucial data collection.

The ODPC says that the digital identification firm is processing sensitive personal data and thus needs to be compliant with the Data Protection Act, 2019.

WorldCoin, which rolled into the country on Monday, collects iris data using an Orb scanner before issuing users with tokens once they are proven not to be robots.

Tokens can then be transferred to cryptocurrencies, allowing users to either cash out through agents or sell them.

"It is the responsibility of data controllers to ensure that personal data is processed in accordance with the Data Protection Act," Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait said.

"Failure to do so not only puts individuals' privacy at risk but also exposes an organization to legal and reputational consequences," she added.

The office said that it will conduct an assessment of WorldCoin's practises to ensure compliance with the law.

