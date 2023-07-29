Angola: Construction of Sonangol Research Centre in Final Stage

29 July 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The completion of the construction works of Sonangol's Research and Development Centre is scheduled for September 2023, ANGOP has learnt.

The infrastructure, which provides for the sustainable development of the company and the Angolan oil and gas and mining sector, is located in the outskirts of Sumbe city, coastal Cuanza Sul province.

Currently, the Centre's works have already reached 92% of physical execution, according to the national oil company's radio programme "Ngol".

The infrastructure will ensure research, specialised training for staff in the areas of oil and gas, mining, renewable energies, with a focus on green hydrogen, biofuels and strategic minerals of the future.

The centre was recently visited by Sonangol's executive director, Joaquim Fernando, who noted the progress of the works.

The Sonangol Research and Development Centre will support other infrastructures, such as laboratories, administrative area, conference room, residential buildings, warehouses for the storage of samples, and a Data Centre considered to be of high performance.

A clinic, restaurants, a commercial bank and other infrastructures for technical support will also be built on the premises. NE/DAN/NIC

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.