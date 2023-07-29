Angola: Ambassador to U.S. Assesses WB Projects in Angola

29 July 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan ambassador to the United States (US) Agostinho Van-Dúnem assessed Friday in Washington DC several projects financed by the World Bank (WB).

The projects include those linked to the fight against poverty and inequalities, such as Kwenda and the distribution of potable water and electricity to communities.

According to a press release, Agostinho Van-Dúnem held a working meeting with the director of the World Bank for Nigeria, South Africa and Angola, Ayanda Dlodlo.

During the meeting, the two interlocutors reviewed some of the most important programmes in the country financially supported by the institution.

Kwenda, one of the most successful in this partnership between the Executive of Angola and the World Bank, stems from a monetary transfer process for 1.090 million registered families out of the planned 1.608 million.

They also confirmed that new commitments have been approved and signed, including the training project of Human Resources for Health in Angola estimated at USD 200 million.

The WB is committed to supporting the Executive's initiatives in economic diversification programmes with a project estimated at USD 300 million, in charge of the Ministry of Economy and Planning.

This include the improvement of public services, worth USD 300 million, under the responsibility of the Ministry of Territorial Administration.

According to Ayanda Dlodlo, all projects were signed this year and were scrutinised by the Court of Auditors, with a legal opinion from the Attorney General's Office. VIC/NIC

