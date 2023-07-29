Angola: War College Role in Quality Training Highlighted

Cazenga — A Senior official of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) has stressed the commitment of the Higher War College to providing the staff with the quality training.

The recognition was expressed during a closing ceremony of a training action for high ranking officers of the Armed Forces and National Police on Friday.

The school, based in Luanda province, also provides efficient and quality training for members from some countries in the region, as part of bilateral cooperation, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) General Artur Carlos dos Santos Vinema said.

He also recognised the difficulties that the educational institution faces, particularly in terms of infrastructure with the capacity to meet demand, as well as means of transport.

General Vinama also announced plans to turn the institution into an important forum for military research and more capable of interpreting and materialising with high efficiency the guidelines of the Higher Command on Education in the Armed Forces.

He also praised the role played by the teaching staff in the training of general officers, admirals, commissioners, among others, whose learning has been satisfactorily reflected on their daily practice.

The second commander of the War College, Brigadier André Chilamba Memo, said he believed that the work done by the teachers would contribute to the development of the various military areas and the National Police.

More than 200 students from the three branches of the FAA - Army, Navy and Air Force, attended the course, which also included personnel from the National Police and members from neighbouring countries, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia. DJ/SC/DAN/NIC