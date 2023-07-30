South Africa: Accused to Remain in Custody Following Appearance in Court for Possession of Suspected Stolen Property

30 July 2023
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Amos Matlhodi (27) and Isaac Dube (19) were remanded in custody when they appeared on Friday, 28 July 2023, in the Brits Magistrates' Court for possession of suspected stolen property. They are expected to appear again in court on Friday, 4 August 2023, for legal aid.

The accused were arrested during intelligence driven operation by the Brits Trio Task Team regarding the alleged commission of business robberies in Mmakau. The initial arrest was effected after one of the suspects was spotted at his place in Ramogodi Village on Wednesday, 26 July 2023. A search conducted at the suspect's place resulted in the recovery of goods such as cigarettes, coins, different bath soaps, welding machine, gloves and other items. Further investigation into the matter led the team to the second suspect's place where similar items and a pick axe were confiscated.

The District Commissioner of Bojanala Platinum Sub-District 1 (Brits), Major General Modisagaarekwe Mosimanegape lauded the task team members for a sterling job.

