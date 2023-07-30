Ethiopian Athletes Gear Up for World Athletics Championships

30 July 2023
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Dawit Tolesa

The Ethiopian athletics team set to participate in the 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships, taking place in Budapest, Hungary from August 19-27, is preparing.

The Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF) began routine preparations about a month ago after calling up 31 runners to represent Ethiopia in the 800m, 1500m, 3000m steeplechase, 5000m, 10,000m and marathon for both men and women. The athletes are currently training at the Ethiopian Sports Academy under the guidance of 11 coaches and 2 massage therapists, according to the federation's rules.

- Advertisement -Letesenbet Gidey, Gudaf Tsegai, Tamirat Tola and Gotytom Gebresellasie - all gold medalists at the 2022 World Athletics Championships - are among the returning athletes on the Ethiopian athletics team.

Furthermore, Tokyo 2020 Olympic men's 10k gold medalist Solomon Barega and 2023 World Cross Country silver medalist Berihu Aregawi will lead Ethiopia at the championships.

In less than 20 days, the World Athletics Championships in Budapest will begin, marking the most important sporting event in Hungary's history.

In front of hundreds of thousands of spectators and an international television audience of over 1 billion viewers, more than 2,000 athletes from over 200 countries will compete in Hungary. The event is the third largest athletics competition in the world.

