Kenya: I'll Not Discuss Cost of Living With Raila - Ruto

Kwale — President William Ruto has said he will discuss the cost of living will with Opposition leader RAILA Odinga because the government is already addressing the matter.

The president, who acknowledged having met Odinga with former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, said his government has already put in place necessary interventions to address challenges facing Kenyans as part of his manifesto.

"It is clear; we are effectuating our Manifesto that is heavy on reducing the cost of living," he explained even as Azimio leaders protested that the issue was a key agenda that has been omitted contrary to their agreement during the Mombasa meeting.

He said Kenya was on course to producing surplus food this year due to the Government's deliberate plan to subsidise production.

The President observed that protests marked by destruction of property and loss of lives will not curtail the price of living.

He warned the Opposition to keep off violent demonstrations.

"We will not negotiate about the safety of our country," he said.

He also asked the youth not to participate in anything that can cause destruction.

He was speaking on Sunday during an interdenominational church service in Ukunda, Kwale County.

Present were Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Salim Mvurya, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang'ula, Speaker of the Senate Amason Kingi, Governors Fatuma Achani (Kwale) and Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), MPs, among other leaders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President, who also addressed wananchi in Likoni, asked leaders to shun divisive politics and focus on serving the people.

"We need to work together, our pursuasions notwithstanding, to transform Kenya."

He said the Government was now in charge of the country's economic affairs using locally-generated resources.

He maintained that is how it had managed to disburse funds to counties and constituencies way ahead of time since the promulgation of the current Constitution.

"We have a unique opportunity to unlock the potential that we have and break the poverty and hunger cycles in our country."

Mr Mudavadi told the congregation that Kenya is not in any crisis to warrant any international attention.

The Opposition, he added, must be honest to Kenyans.

On his part, Mr Wetang'ula said it is only through sound policies that Kenya can move forward.

He asked President Ruto to focus on the needs of Kenyans.

"We will not pretend to engage with leaders who are bad examples to our politics," explained the Speaker.

Mr Kingi wondered why issues on the cost of living called for mediation.

"You do not need [Olesegun] Obasanjo to guide the strategies to make life affordable in Kenya," pointed out Mr Mvurya.

Kwale Governor said she will not allow demonstrations in the county.

She argued that her focus was on engaging in issues that will lessen poverty in the area.