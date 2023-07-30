Somalia: Benadir Regional Court Continues Televised Hearing of Corruption Cases

Mogadishu — The Banadir regional court has again made a televised hearing of the case against 4 officers from Somali Immigration who were arrested for corruption.

The suspects are believed to have committed embezzlement of public property, public theft, and abuse of power, and the evidence of their crimes was presented to the court today.

The defendants are believed to have embezzled thousands and millions of dollars through the government's operation, although the defense lawyers described the charges as false.

The four accused are named;

Omar Macalin Noor, who is the first suspect, was accused of embezzling a total of 7 million dollars, which was public property and government revenue that he was responsible for.

The second suspect, A/llahi Mohamud Cosoble, was accused of embezzling a sum of money ($560,500) of five hundred and sixty thousand and five hundred dollars. He is believed to have obtained false documents for government funds.

The third suspect, Sabir Hassan Abdi Noor, is held responsible for the embezzlement of public property and government revenue, which amounted to $482,730. The court said that the embezzlement of these funds was through forged documents.

The fourth defendant, Adan Mohamed Abdi, was accused by the court of embezzling a sum of eighty-eight thousand six hundred and forty dollars ($88,640), which he embezzled by using counterfeit bills and stamps.