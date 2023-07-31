Malawi: Govt Says Over 300 Young Women Still Stuck in Oman

Government has disclosed that over 300 young women are still in Oman awaiting repatriation.

Minister of Homeland Security, Ken Zikhale Ng'oma, made the sentiments during a press conference on Friday in Lilongwe ahead of World Day of Trafficking in Persons, which falls on 30th July every year.

He said 18 young women were already repatriated and are back home.

"As of now, we are still discussing with with the Oman government to bring back those who are still there," he said.

Ng'oma said it is disheartening with the revelation of young women who are potential victims for domestic servitude in Oman adding that trafficking in persons is a crime and grave human rights violation of enormous scale which is prevalent in situations of vulnerability.

In this vein, he said, his ministry through law enforcement agencies is screening every potential victim who was trafficked to Oman and all those who took part in recruitment, aiding and abetting will be criminalized in line with Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Act of 2015.

According to him, during the period under review, Malawi intercepted 138 victims including 21 foreign victims from Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Ng'oma therefore called upon stakeholders to join hands with government in its continued efforts to identify, rescue and support victims of trafficking and make sure they are provided with care and support.

Malawi Network Against Trafficking National Coordinator, Caleb Thole said Malawi is on the right track in combating human trafficking.

"We have seen a number of cases being prosecuted regarding the fight against human trafficking, repatriations being done and awareness among the society," he said.

Thole said the network has supported over 300 victims of human trafficking fir the past 12 months as well as supporting cases currently in courts for prosecution.