South Africa: Opposition Party EFF to Pay for Funeral of Fan Who Died at Rally - South African News Briefs - July 31, 2023

EFF Supporter Falls to Death at 10th Anniversary Rally, Party Offers to Pay for Funeral

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) celebrated their 10th anniversary at a massive rally in FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. During the rally, a supporter fell to his death from level five to level two at the stadium, reports IOL. The incident is under investigation by the police. The EFF has offered to pay for the funeral of the supporter and has also issued a statement to thank the people of South Africa, the continent, and the world, for forming part of the EFF 10th Anniversary Rally. The party had been on a celebratory trail in the last few weeks in honour of its 10th anniversary, which included philanthropic, developmental, and educational projects.

Dr. Magudumana and Boyfriend Owed R3 Million for Failed House Build

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her boyfriend Thabo Bester, who is a convicted rapist and murderer, owe Dr Lloyd Maduwane and his wife R3 million for a house that Arum Holdings, a property company owned by Magudumana, failed to build, reports News24. Magudumana and Bester signed a settlement agreement in February 2023, in which they agreed to pay the Maduwanes R3 million in three installments. However, none of the payments were made. The Maduwanes are now seeking an order from the High Court to compel Arum Holdings to pay the R3 million. The NPA is investigating how Bester and Magudumana funded their alleged escape plot, and the evidence that has emerged from this case is likely to be of interest to the investigation.

One Year Later, Krugersdorp Assault Case Still Unsolved

Eight women were attacked and assaulted at a disused mine dump in Krugersdorp a year ago, reports EWN. The suspects were arrested soon after, but the charges against them were thrown out for lack of evidence. Police say the matter is still under investigation, but there is no new update. Residents are blaming Police Minister Bheki Cele for failing to keep his promises to bring the perpetrators to justice.

More South African news