Kenyan Boxers to Train in Cuba Ahead of Paris Olympic Games

Nairobi — Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has disclosed that Kenyan boxers will train in Cuba ahead of next year's Olympic Games in Paris, as part of an exchange program with their government.

Namwamba says his recent visit to Cuba bore off the agreement, which will also see Cuban athletes given an opportunity to train in Kenya's high-altitude areas, also to prepare for the Olympic Games.

"Cuban athletes will train in Kenya's high altitude training camps and on the other side we will send boxers to Cuba for training. Immediately we know who has qualified, arrangements are in place to parachute them to Cuba for training," Namwamba said.

He added; "This partnership is not just limited to the Olympics but will be a continuous partnership. We also recently signed a partnership with the French government across various sporting spheres."

The boxing team is currently in Cameroon for the African Boxing Championship, part of the qualification journey for the Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, Namwamba says the government will support all athletes who are taking part in qualification tournaments, to ensure that Kenya gets the best representation in Paris.

The CS says the Olympic Games next year will be special.

"We are marking 60 years since Kenya participated in its first Olympics. It will also be a heritage moment because it coincides with Kenya's celebration of 60 years of self rule," Noted the Cabinet Secretary.

He has said he is pleased with how the country, and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) is preparing for the Games, as most of the things are being done way in advance.

Prior to the Olympics, the team will train in the City of Miramas, just same way it happened in Tokyo 2020 when the team trained in Kurume City before the Games.

"There will be a scramble for space and that is why we have secured the city of Miramas early. We have visited Miramas to ensure that the space is good. The environment is also great and it will offer a good atmosphere for our athletes to camp and train," he added.

At the same time, the CS has warned that there will be no joyriders in the travelling contingent to Paris, insisting that priority will always remain with the athlete.

"Under our leadership, the athlete is the king and queen. The primary attention is on the athlete. The athlete is the goose that lays the golden egg," he added.

He was speaking as Kenya launched the roadmap to Paris 2024, with less than a year left before the Games officially start in the French capital.