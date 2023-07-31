Kenya: Angie Baddie! - Unseeded Okutoyi Clinches First Ever W15 Singles Title

Nairobi — Unseeded Angela Okutoyi clinched her first ever W15 title, after edging out American Isabella Harvison by straight sets in Monastir, Tunisia, on Sunday evening.

Okutoyi, who had earned a wild card to the main draw added on to the doubles title she had won last week, as she saw off the American 6-2, 7-6 (2) to win her first ever International Tennis Federation (ITF) individual title.

"I feel relieved and motivated for more after this victory," Okutoyi said after her victory.

Okutoyi, a student at the Auburn University had seen off Zeel Desai from India by straight sets of 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) to book her final berth.

In the quarters, she beat Italian Anastasia Abbagnato, the tournament's fifth seed, two sets to one of 6-2, 1-6, 6-1.