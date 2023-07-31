Kenya: Angie Baddie! - Unseeded Okutoyi Clinches First Ever W15 Singles Title

30 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Unseeded Angela Okutoyi clinched her first ever W15 title, after edging out American Isabella Harvison by straight sets in Monastir, Tunisia, on Sunday evening.

Okutoyi, who had earned a wild card to the main draw added on to the doubles title she had won last week, as she saw off the American 6-2, 7-6 (2) to win her first ever International Tennis Federation (ITF) individual title.

"I feel relieved and motivated for more after this victory," Okutoyi said after her victory.

Okutoyi, a student at the Auburn University had seen off Zeel Desai from India by straight sets of 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) to book her final berth.

In the quarters, she beat Italian Anastasia Abbagnato, the tournament's fifth seed, two sets to one of 6-2, 1-6, 6-1.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.