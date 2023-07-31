Kenya: What Kenya Can Learn From Spain to Grow Rugby at Grassroots Level

Nairobi — The Spanish under 20 rugby team captain Alvaro Garcia believes Kenya can become a powerhouse in rugby if it concentrates efforts on nurturing the talents of players at the age-grade level.

Garcia said his homeland Spain are currently reaping the fruits of grassroots development and opined that the same can materialise in Kenya.

"Rugby in Spain is just starting to grow. We say that it is a diamond that is just starting to shine. So, we have to work hard to take Spanish rugby as high as we can," Garcia said.

He was speaking at the end of a pulsating World Rugby Under 20 Trophy final against Uruguay at the Nyayo Stadium, which they won 39-32.

Garcia described the whole tournament as a battlefield in which they had to be at their best to emerge tops.

"The whole tournament was tough...from day one to this match. Most of the matches had to be won in the last minute. It means a lot for us and we want to celebrate as much as we can because that is the main thing," he said.

Speaking at the same time, Uruguay captain Guillermo Juan Stores described the game as a match of moments where the best team that utilised its opportunities stood the best chance of success.

"It was a game of moments where the team that took advantage had the best chance of winning," Stores said.

Despite the loss, the skipper was quick to pick positives from their two-week stay in Kenya.

"It was our first time in Africa...Kenya is a beautiful country with very nice people. The people were so hospitable to us and we have enjoyed our stay here," he said.

Following their win, Spain will be competing in next season's World Rugby Under 20 Championships.