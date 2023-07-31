Uganda: Church to Attempt Guinness World Record for Longest Hand-Clapping Session

30 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Phaneroo Ministries International, a prominent Ugandan church, has set its sights on making history by attempting to break the existing Guinness World Record for the longest round of applause.

The event is taking place on Sunday, July 30, with the congregation uniting in a three-hour non-stop hand-clapping session, all in the name of surpassing the current record.

The session has been aptly named "Clap for Jesus," reflecting the church's devotion and enthusiasm for their remarkable endeavor.

Currently, the title for the longest applause is held by Stevens Clark, who accomplished the feat during the Festival of Awesomeness in the UK on July 20, 2019.

Clark's record stands at an impressive two hours and five minutes of continuous applause, an achievement that remains unchallenged to this day.

Anticipation for the Clap for Jesus World Record Day is running high, with the church diligently preparing for the event. In a tweet posted on Saturday, July 29, the church reminded everyone of the upcoming milestone.

Phaneroo Ministries International has applied to the Guinness World Records organization and ensured compliance with all the guidelines set forth by the organization in Uganda. The process includes meeting specific sound level requirements, maintaining synchronized clapping, designating timers, and securing required witnesses, among other conditions.

Beyond the excitement of breaking a world record, the hand-clapping session holds special significance for the church as it coincides with their approaching ninth anniversary, set to be celebrated on August 5, 2023. The applause will serve as a unique and heartfelt way for the congregation to express their gratitude to God for the incredible journey they have undertaken so far.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.