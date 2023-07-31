Uganda: Church to Attempt Guinness World Record for Longest Hand-Clapping Session

Phaneroo Ministries International, a prominent Ugandan church, has set its sights on making history by attempting to break the existing Guinness World Record for the longest round of applause.

The event is taking place on Sunday, July 30, with the congregation uniting in a three-hour non-stop hand-clapping session, all in the name of surpassing the current record.

The session has been aptly named "Clap for Jesus," reflecting the church's devotion and enthusiasm for their remarkable endeavor.

Currently, the title for the longest applause is held by Stevens Clark, who accomplished the feat during the Festival of Awesomeness in the UK on July 20, 2019.

Clark's record stands at an impressive two hours and five minutes of continuous applause, an achievement that remains unchallenged to this day.

Anticipation for the Clap for Jesus World Record Day is running high, with the church diligently preparing for the event. In a tweet posted on Saturday, July 29, the church reminded everyone of the upcoming milestone.

Phaneroo Ministries International has applied to the Guinness World Records organization and ensured compliance with all the guidelines set forth by the organization in Uganda. The process includes meeting specific sound level requirements, maintaining synchronized clapping, designating timers, and securing required witnesses, among other conditions.

Beyond the excitement of breaking a world record, the hand-clapping session holds special significance for the church as it coincides with their approaching ninth anniversary, set to be celebrated on August 5, 2023. The applause will serve as a unique and heartfelt way for the congregation to express their gratitude to God for the incredible journey they have undertaken so far.