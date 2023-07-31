Rwanda: Malipangou to Stay at Gasogi Amid Failed Gagra Move

30 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Midfielder Theodor Malipangou will play for Gasogi United in the coming 2023/24 season after his move to Georgian outfit Gagra FC fell through.

The Tbilisi-based club tabled an offer for the Central African Republic international even before the 2022/23 Rwanda Premier League ended.

They wanted to have Malipangou for free with the player earning a $1000 monthly-salary while Gasogi would have had ten percent of future onward transfer.

However, Times Sport understands that the top hierarchy of the club is not enthused about the deal anymore and has therefore called it off.

The player has one more year left on his existing contract but Gasogi would be open to sell him in the ongoing transfer window if a good offer is tabled but interested clubs.

Malipangou was one of Gasogi's standout players in the 2022/23 Rwanda Premier League season, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists.

A host of clubs including Azam and Yanga SC are said to be monitoring his situation though they are yet to make any offer.

