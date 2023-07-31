Rwanda: Govt Spokesperson Commends Growing U.S.-Rwanda Partnership

The Spokesperson of the Rwandan government, Yolande Makolo, commended Representative Trent Kelly and his colleagues for their instrumental role in strengthening the ties and collaborative efforts between Rwanda and the United States.

During a Rwandan congressional breakfast held at the Capitol on Friday, July 29 to celebrate the US-Rwanda partnership and promote increased cooperation between the two nations, Yolande Makolo emphasized the positive impact of the long-standing relationship.

HIGHLIGHTS: @RepTrentKelly & @AmbMukantabana co-hosted a Rwandan Congressional breakfast at Capitol to celebrate friendship and foster greater #US - #Rwanda partnership and Cooperation. Distinguished guests from political, diplomatic, and religious circles graced the event. pic.twitter.com/Fd016ai2Y3-- Rwanda in USA (@RwandaInUSA) July 29, 2023

The event, co-hosted by Representative Trent Kelly, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and Ambassador Mathilde Mukantabana, saw the participation of 10 Ambassadors from various countries, senior congressional staffers, Think Tanks, academia, representatives of the Rwandan community, and other prominent figures.

Makolo expressed gratitude for the friendship and contributions that have propelled Rwanda's growth and achievements over the years, attributing much of it to the strong bond with the United States.

In his address, Representative Trent Kelly praised Rwanda not only as a beautiful country but also lauded its exemplary leadership, stressing the importance of nurturing such relationships.

Furthermore, Ambassador Mathilde Mukantabana thanked Kelly, Representative Ron Estes of Kansas, and Representative James Baird of Indiana for their valuable contributions in fostering strong bonds of friendship between Rwanda, Africa, and the United States. She highlighted the significance of personal engagement in building fruitful partnerships and commended their willingness to co-host events that bring people closer.

The event served as a platform to showcase the growing collaboration between Rwanda and the United States, with a focus on areas such as education and joint development initiatives. The participants reiterated their commitment to further enhance bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of both nations.