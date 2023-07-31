Rwanda: Transfer Updates - Kimenyi Joins AS Kigali as Bigirimana Agrees Police Move

30 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

AS Kigali have signed goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi on a two-year deal as club continues to reinforce squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The Rwanda international, whose two-year deal with Kiyovu expired on June 30, replaces Fiacre Ntwari who joined South African side TS Galaxy in June.

The City of Kigali-sponsored club also signed shot stopper Gaël Cyuzuzo from Gasogi United and defender Thierry Ndayishimiye who parted company with Kiyovu.

Former APR FC trio Fiston Ishimwe, Guilain Uwimana and Blaise Itangishaka also joined the club on a free transfer while Antoine Dominique Ndayishimiye, Aime Ntirushwa and Ose Iyabivuze were offered to the club on loan from Police FC.

Bigirimana rejects Blues, signs for Police

Star midfielder Abedi Bigirimana has reached an agreement to play for Police FC for the next two seasons.

The Burundi international has been in talks with the law enforcers for the past few days after parting ways with Kiyovu SC in early July.

His move to Police FC, however, delayed as he was requesting a Rwf40million sign on fee which the club wasn't ready to pay.

Rayon Sports were also chasing Bigirimana's signature but he turned down the 2023 Peace Cup winners' offer when Police returned with an improved Rwf35million sign on fee, up from Rwf20million, and a Rwf1,000,000 monthly salary to secure his services.

He joins a host of club new signings including Burundian goalie Onesme Rukundo from Messagers Ngozi, Elvis Rupia from Kenyan Police, Samuel Ndizeye from Rayon Sports, Ally Kwitonda from AS Kigali, Eric Niyonsaba from Espoir and Gad Ndizeye from Rutsiro.

