Tanzania: Tadb Urges Farmers Seize Loan Opportunities to Boost Output

30 July 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily Reporter

Mbeya — Tanzania Agriculture Development Bank (TADB) has challenged farmers to make efficient use of agriculture loans to boost quality and output.

The TADB Public Relations and Marketing Manager Mr Amani Nkurlu made the remarks in Mbeya ahead of the Nanenane agricultural fair commencing today at John Mwakangale grounds in Mbeya Region.

"Farmers can access our short, medium and long term credit facilities at affordable interest rates which can go as low as 9.0 per cent.

"We support farmers and agri-preneurs across the entire agri-value chain, from agri, livestock and fisheries sector," he said.

The exhibitions offer the opportunity for farmers and other agricultural stakeholders to share their concrete activities and inputs on the agricultural sector with the general public.

Established in August 2015, TADB's vision is to be a champion development finance institution for agricultural transformation in the country.

Some of its products are asset loan, 'matrekta' loan, project finance, and stock finance to mention a few.

The bank also has its Small Holder Credit Guarantee Scheme (SCGS) which extends loans to small holder farmers through partner commercial banks in the country with the aim of mitigating the credit risk of underlying loans extended to the agri sector, where TADB acts as the guarantor to farmers.

