Rwanda: Rayon Sports Held By Vital'O in Preseason Friendly

Rayon FC played out a pulsating 2-2 draw with Burundian outfit Vital O'FC in a preseason friendly match held at Kigali Pele Stadium on Sunday, July 30.

The game served as a preparatory outing for new coach Yamen Zelfani who is preparing his team for the impending Super Cup clash with APR FC as well as the domestic league and CAF Confederation Cup.

Striker Prince Rudasingwa gave the Blues the lead nine minutes before recess with a fabulous finish before Aristotle Mpitabampaka pulled even for the visitors in the 43rd minute.

It was an exciting first half with both teams creating decent chances though they had a goal apiece to show off on the score sheet.

Leonard Amissi shocked Rayon as he fired the visitors ahead in the 56th minute which was against the run of play but Musa Esenu quickly responded by pulling even for Rayon in the 60th minute

Zelfani had to introduce new signing Youssef Rharb, pushing for an equalizer to deny Vital'O a win. The Moroccan produced an instant moment of brilliance, setting up Musa Esenu to level the scores with what was one of the brightest spots in the game.

Zelfani will be glad to see forward Jonathan Ifunga Ifaso to quickly settle in the team and form a fearsome attacking partnership with Youssef as the Tunisian looks to revive the club's attack to the maximum.

The Congolese was a major threat to the Vital'O defense and the first match has proven the value he can bring to the team's offensive department.