Rwanda: Rayon Sports Held By Vital'O in Preseason Friendly

30 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rayon FC played out a pulsating 2-2 draw with Burundian outfit Vital O'FC in a preseason friendly match held at Kigali Pele Stadium on Sunday, July 30.

The game served as a preparatory outing for new coach Yamen Zelfani who is preparing his team for the impending Super Cup clash with APR FC as well as the domestic league and CAF Confederation Cup.

Striker Prince Rudasingwa gave the Blues the lead nine minutes before recess with a fabulous finish before Aristotle Mpitabampaka pulled even for the visitors in the 43rd minute.

It was an exciting first half with both teams creating decent chances though they had a goal apiece to show off on the score sheet.

Leonard Amissi shocked Rayon as he fired the visitors ahead in the 56th minute which was against the run of play but Musa Esenu quickly responded by pulling even for Rayon in the 60th minute

Zelfani had to introduce new signing Youssef Rharb, pushing for an equalizer to deny Vital'O a win. The Moroccan produced an instant moment of brilliance, setting up Musa Esenu to level the scores with what was one of the brightest spots in the game.

Zelfani will be glad to see forward Jonathan Ifunga Ifaso to quickly settle in the team and form a fearsome attacking partnership with Youssef as the Tunisian looks to revive the club's attack to the maximum.

The Congolese was a major threat to the Vital'O defense and the first match has proven the value he can bring to the team's offensive department.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.