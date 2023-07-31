Rwanda: Six Ways Govt Plans to Mitigate Road Accidents

The Government is taking proactive measures to enhance road safety and reduce the growing number of accidents, according to Infrastructure Minister Ernest Nsabimana. During a Senate session last week, Nsabimana shed light on the strategies devised to tackle the challenges associated with preventing road accidents.

According to the Senate's Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Security, road accidents surged from 4,160 in 2020 to 8,639 in 2021, and 8,660 in 2022, resulting in a devastating toll on human lives, with 629 deaths in 2020, 655 deaths in 2021, and 687 deaths in 2022.

Here are the six key strategies the Government is implementing to address this critical issue:

Addressing 298 'Dangerous Spots' on roads nationwide

Senator Marie-Rose Mureshyankwano highlighted 298 hazardous spots across the country that have been recurrent sites of accidents. The Government plans to address these areas, some of which include locations near Rubavu Hospital (in Rubavu District), 'ku Musambira' (in Kamonyi District), and 'ku Mukobwa Mwiza' in Huye District. Solutions include setting up signs or markings as a rapid response and long-term road expansion or upgrading.

Improvements in Road Signs and Crash Barriers

Minister Nsabimana revealed that an assessment conducted in January 2023 identified outdated road signs and crash barriers that no longer serve their purpose effectively. An estimated budget of Rwf102 billion is required to address these issues comprehensively, with ongoing efforts to replace outdated signs and equip roads with steel crash barriers.

Use of High-Tech Truck Weighing Scales

The Government is considering installing concealed weighing scales with sensor technology on tarmac roads to identify trucks that exceed their carrying capacity. A control center will oversee the process, enhancing existing projects aimed at road safety.

Close Inspection and Better Operation of Driving Schools

Recognizing the need to improve driving schools, the Government plans to enact a traffic bill governing road usage. The proposed bill includes guidelines for driving school owners, teacher qualifications, required equipment, and standardized curricula to ensure students have sufficient skills for responsible road usage.

Addressing the Issue of Uninformed Cyclists

The forthcoming traffic bill will also encompass provisions aimed at educating cyclists about road usage to prevent accidents. Presently, cyclists are not subject to road use tests before riding on roads.

Dedicated Pedestrian Walkways and Bicycle Lanes

In line with promoting non-motorized transport, the City of Kigali has formulated a non-motorized transport master plan to guide relevant projects. The Government plans to incorporate pedestrian and bicycle lanes in all current and future road construction projects, especially in urban areas and trading centers, to minimize interactions between cyclists, pedestrians, and motorized vehicles and reduce accidents.