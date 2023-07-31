Rwanda: Irembo Showcases Digital Services at Expo 2023

Irembo, an institution that provides digital government services, is showcasing its products at the International Trade Fair, Expo 2023, which commenced on July 26.

During the event, running until August 15 at Gikondo, Irembo is demonstrating its commitment to creating products that bring tangible improvements to people's lives.

Moreover, this participation serves as an extension of the successful Byikorere Campaign, launched by Irembo in May. The campaign's mission is to empower citizens to independently apply for services, bolster their digital confidence, and Expo 2023 offers yet another platform to assist citizens in every step of the process, from creating an Irembo account to utilizing various services.

As part of its dedication to prioritizing and enhancing customer support, Irembo recently unveiled a new and efficient communication channel via WhatsApp support. This advancement allows Irembo to swiftly and effectively assist its users, ensuring a seamless experience.

In pursuit of empowering citizens and streamlining services, Irembo is eagerly working on enhancing IremboGov. Their approach is centered around embracing the future of digital transformation, delivering an unmatched user experience, leveraging cutting-edge technology, and expanding into new horizons.

"Our vision is to make government services easily accessible through a user-friendly platform," read a statement from the company.

"We are committed to providing quick and efficient customer support through various channels. Our goal is to empower citizens by creating a seamless and hassle-free experience with the IremboGov platform. We are dedicated to understanding and supporting citizens in their journey to access government services efficiently."

Irembo's contributions accelerate the transition from traditional paper-based service delivery to a modern digital experience for public institutions, ensuring convenience for citizens. Their core principles of inclusivity, accessibility, and data security drive their mission, propelling Rwanda toward a connected, paperless future.

Irembo cordially invites all Expo 2023 visitors to their booth at Gikondo to participate in the enhancement of their technology and share valuable user experience feedback.

For more information about Irembo's services, please visit their website at www.irembo.gov.rw. For inquiries, the company can be reached through WhatsApp: +250792222220, the customer support line: 9099, and via email at support@irembo.com.