Central African Republic: Low Turnout As CAR Votes On Third Mandate for President Touadera

31 July 2023
Radio France Internationale

Low turnout has been reported as the Central African Republic voted in a referendum on a new constitution that would allow President Faustin-Archange Touadera to seek a third term.

Some 1.9 million people were called on to cast their ballots at polls on Sunday, which closed at 5.00 pm local time - an hour later than initially planned after some delays in opening stations.

Provisional results are not expected for eight days, while the constitutional court is scheduled to publish the definitive outcome on 27 August, according to the national electoral authority.

In 2020 Touadera won a second five-year term, after a vote interrupted by several incursions by armed rebel groups.

He also had to overcome allegations of fraud.

His rivals now claim that he wants to remain "president for life" - under the increasingly visible protection of private Russian mercenary group Wagner, which first deployed to the CAR in 2018.

The country of 5.5 million people is one of the world's poorest.

Centrafrique : à Bangui, une journée de vote sans affluence mais sous haute sécurité https://t.co/JG8e5oLgvH-- Le Monde Afrique (@LeMonde_Afrique) July 30, 2023

Boycott

Attendance was reportedly low at polling stations in the capital Bangui, where Touadera cast his ballot in the morning.

The proposed new constitution would extend the presidential mandate from five to seven years and abolish the two-term limit.

Opinion polls suggest the "yes" vote is likely to triumph.

National assembly vice-president and presidential majority spokesman Evariste Ngamana has said, "We know that the 'yes' camp is going to win - but we shall put the emphasis on participation."

Meanwhile, the main opposition parties, civil groups and armed rebels all called on voters to boycott the exercise amid allegations that the results will be rigged.

Participants had to choose between a white ballot for "yes" and a red for "no", with several voters saying they were encouraged by election officials to choose "yes".

According to Richard Nganakwa, a resident of Bangui, "As soon as we registered to vote, they would say to take the white ballot instead of giving both ballots, I don't think that's normal."

Such incidents were reported at several stations.

The opposition had already complained about the lack of an up-to-date electoral register and said institutions tasked with guaranteeing a free and fair vote are not independent.

#Bangui, capitale de Wagner en Afrique | Election-net 👉 https://t.co/RuuqVvzW01-- ELECTION-NET (@ElectionNet) July 28, 2023

Russian influence

However, voting took place without security incidents, across a vast territory where armed groups are engaged in guerrilla warfare.

Meanwhile, Touadera has announced that Russia and Rwanda - two states whose influence has been very much on the rise in the CAR in recent years - would be "supporting" security forces during the vote.

Police and soldiers reportedly deployed in the streets, as L-39 Albatros fighter jets - recently delivered by Russia - flew low over the capital for part of the day, along with army helicopters.

Since December 2020, hundreds of Wagner fighters and Rwandan troops have been deployed to face an offensive led by an alliance of the country's most powerful rebel groups, which have found themselves pushed into rural areas.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.