Malawi to Host Women in Cyber Conference

31 July 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

Malawi will host the first-ever Women in Cyber Conference from 1st to 4th August 2023 under the theme "Bringing the gender gap and breaking the glass ceiling".

The conference will be held in Lilongwe and will be graced by First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera.

Vice Chairperson for the organizing committee Mary Botomani told reporters on Friday that there is a big gap between women and girls representation in advanced technology and cyber security fields.

"The conference is a deliberate action taken to ensure that women and girls take up spaces in conversation, careers and studies in cyber security," she said.

Botomani added that there is need to break stereotype thereby start encouraging women and girls to embrace technology.

Renowned speakers form across the globe , including local cyber security experts will share will give talks and share experiences.

