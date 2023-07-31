Malawi: Chakwera Asks Ccap Nkhoma Synod to Help Government in Improving Quality of Lives for Malawians

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has asked the Nkhoma Synod of the Church of the Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) to assist the government in improving the living standards of Malawians.

Chakwera made the appeal today at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe during thanksgiving Sunday prayers of the CCAP Nkhoma Synod.

Chakwera said his government will continue creating an enabling environment for religious institutions to serve Malawians without obstacles.

He thanked the Synod for organising the event which brought together members from the 244 congregations of the church, signifying unity which he said is essential in fostering national development as God wants Malawians to stand united, have a spirit of patriotism and tirelessly work to develop their country.

He said having gone through a number of challenges as a nation, it is essential to gather and give thanks to the Lord saying there is power in praising the Lord as it turns misfortunes into fortunes and challenges into opportunities.

Speaking earlier, CCAP Nkhoma Synod Moderator, Reverend Philip Kambulire said the synod will continue with its role of praying for the country's leadership, giving it necessary support , engaging with the President when there is an issue to be addressed and never turn a pulpit into a platform for castigating or faulting the government.

He urged the congregation to take advantage of government policies and it's enabling environment to work hard at household level and support their families.

Meanwhile, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has donated K5 Million to the church to assist it in its activities.

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima donated K1.5 Million and in the same spirit Former President Dr Joyce Banda, Former Vice President Khumbo Kachali, Ministers and Deputy Ministers, Members of Parliament and Senior Government Officials also made their respective financial offers.