Zimbabwe: Human Rights Key Element for Sustainable Development, Says UN Official in Zimbabwe

THE rights and choices of a human being must be respected to achieve a sustainable, equitable and inclusive world, the United Nations (UN) resident coordinator in Zimbabwe, Edward Kallon has said

In his remarks during the launch of the 2023 belated United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA) State of World Population Report and commemoration of the World Population Day on Thursday, Kallon said it is vital that everyone considers the importance of rights and choices for each and every individual on the planet.

The World Population Day is celebrated on July 11th every year.

"Every person is entitled to basic rights and the freedom to make choices that shape their own lives.

"Human rights serve as the cornerstone of a just and equitable society. They empower individuals with the freedom of expression, the right to life, liberty, and security and ensure equal opportunities, regardless of one's gender, race, religion, or socio-economic background," Kallon said.

Running under the theme: "Eight billion lives, infinite possibilities: the case for rights and choices", Kallon said "it becomes imperative to protect and uphold these fundamental rights, creating an environment that allows each person to flourish.

"When individuals have the freedom to make decisions about their bodies, their futures, and their well-being, society as a whole benefits."

The UN official spoke of 'choice' as a window for infinite possibilities such as access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services, including family planning, which he said was essential for development.

"Choice empowers individuals to decide if, when, and how many children to have, enabling women to pursue education, career opportunities, and participate fully in the social and economic fabric of their communities.

"By acknowledging and supporting the rights and choices of individuals, we unlock the potential within our global population. When empowered with these freedoms, people can contribute to the advancement of society, innovation, and economic growth

"Let us embrace the transformative power of rights and choices," added Kallon.

Further, he said balancing the needs and aspirations of an ever-growing population was challenging, requiring sustainable and inclusive policies that prioritize the well-being of both people and the environment.

"Education, particularly for girls and women, is key to addressing these challenges.

"Educated individuals are more likely to make informed choices and contribute to sustainable development. Investing in quality education, particularly in disadvantaged communities to break the poverty cycle, decrease birth rates, and empower individuals to become responsible global citizens," he lamented.

The year 2023 marks the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) providing an opportunity for the United Nations to put the spotlight on human rights across the globe.

"In Zimbabwe, the 75th anniversary of the UDHR provides an opportunity for the United Nations and stakeholders in government, civil society, and business sector to rekindle the hope of human rights for every person."

Last month, the UN in Zimbabwe and partners launched the Human Rights 75 Initiative and the monthly thematic spotlight on women's rights.

The UN family will undertake a number of activities this year to recognise this important milestone leading up to the SDG Summit in September and a High-Level Event in December 2023.

"Colleagues, friends and development partners 75 years since the Universal Declaration of Human Rights let us all acknowledge the great efforts that have been made for women and girls' rights.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sustainable Development Zimbabwe Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am proud to say that the United Nations has been undertaking a number of programmes and initiatives on Gender Equality with support of various funding partners in Zimbabwe," Kallon.said.

These include: Spotlight Initiative to Eliminate Violence Against Women and Girls; a joint programme implemented by UN agencies and funded by the European Union (EU).

Also, the Health Resilience Fund (HRF) 2022-2026, joint programme implemented by UNFPA, UNICEF and WHO being funded by Britain, Ireland, and the EU.

The Zimbabwe Cyclone Idai Recovery Project or ZIRP launched June, 2020 to December 2022, another joint programme funded by the World Bank and led by UNOPS with UNFPA, FAO, UNICEF, WFP, IOM, and UNESCO as participating agencies.

Strengthening Disability Rights Accountability, Governance and Coordination (2022-2024), a joint programme led by UNESCO and UNFPA and UNDP are participating agencies.