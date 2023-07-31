Morocco Throne Day

30 July 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

On behalf of the Government and citizens of the United States of America, I extend my best wishes and congratulations to his Majesty King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco as you celebrate Throne Day and the 24th Anniversary of his Majesty's accession.

Our deep and abiding relationship continues to be a pillar of peace and stability for our two countries and the region. We commend King Mohammed VI for his role in furthering regional stability, security, and prosperity as well as advancing our shared interests. Morocco and the United States have a deep and historic relationship that continues to benefit the people of both our countries. I extend my warmest congratulations to His Majesty the King and to the Moroccan people on this Throne Day, and we thank you for being one of our oldest and closest friends.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

